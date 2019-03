HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings, Asia’s second-most valuable listed firm, said on Thursday its revenue mix will diversify further, with the contribution from the company’s non-gaming business increasing.

Tencent President Martin Lau, who made the comments on the revenue mix, was speaking after the firm reported a sharper-than-expected 32 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, the most on record for a quarter. (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)