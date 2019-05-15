Tencent Q1 profit rises 17 pct, beats forecast

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings reported on Wednesday a 17% rise in profit for the three months ended March, beating estimates.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company was 27 billion yuan ($3.93 billion), compared to the average estimate of 19.4 billion yuan from 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue grew 16% to 85.5 billion yuan, versus an average forecast of 88.2 billion yuan from 17 analysts. ($1 = 6.8738 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)