Tencent Q1 profit rises 65%

HONG KONG, May 20(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 65% rise in quarterly profit.
Tencent, the world’s largest gaming firm by revenue, booked profit of 47.77 billion yuan ($7.42 billion) for the three months through March, ahead of an average analyst estimate based on Refinitiv data of 35.45 billion yuan.
$1 = 6.4355 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.