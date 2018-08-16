Tencent shares set to slide after first qtrly profit fall in 13 years

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings were set to slide 4.8 percent on Thursday after it reported its first quarterly profit fall in nearly 13 years and said it had no clarity on when it may get China approval for its most popular game.

Tencent’s shares, which have dropped 13.5 percent so far this week, were set to open at HK$320. Shares of South Africa’s Naspers, which owns a 31 percent stake in Tencent, slid 8 percent after the results were announced on Wednesday.