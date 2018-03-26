FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 26, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Tenet wins investor Glenview's support for board nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corporation said on Monday it reached an agreement with its largest shareholder Glenview Capital Management to vote in favor of the hospital operator’s board nominees.

Hedge fund Glenview has nearly 18 percent stake and has withdrawn its proposal to amend Tenet’s bylaws that would allow shareholders to take action by written consent without a meeting, the company said. [nBw45Fq3Fa

Last year, Glenview pulled off its two representatives from the board, citing “irreconcilable differences” over strategy.

Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli;Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.