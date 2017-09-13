FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tenet Healthcare hires advisers to explore options -source
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 9:22 PM / a month ago

Tenet Healthcare hires advisers to explore options -source

Carl O'Donnell

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp has hired advisers to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the hospital operator, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The discussions are in the early stages and there is no guarantee they will lead to a sale, added the person, who could not speak for attribution because the talks are private.

Tenet declined to comment.

News of the strategic review was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Last month, Tenet said it would replace longtime Chief Executive Trevor Fetter and members of its board, in response to pressure from its largest shareholder to shake up the hospital company’s management.

Tension has been rising between Tenet and Glenview Capital Management, an activist investor that owns 17.8 percent of its stock.

Glenview pulled two of its executives from Tenet’s board earlier in August, citing irreconcilable differences over strategy. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell in New York; Additional reporting by Mike Flaherty and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.