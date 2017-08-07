FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Hospital operator Tenet's loss widens on weak patient volumes
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 4 days ago

Hospital operator Tenet's loss widens on weak patient volumes

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - For-profit U.S. hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by weak patient volumes.

Net loss attributable to Tenet's shareholders widened to $55 million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $46 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.

Net operating revenue fell to $4.80 billion from $4.87 billion.

Growing uncertainty amid Republicans' persisting efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, has weighed on hospital operators who had for long benefited from the expanded insurance coverage under Obamacare. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.