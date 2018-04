April 30 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp posted a quarterly profit on Monday, helped by $64 million in revenue from the California Provider Fee Program.

Net profit attributable to Tenet’s common shareholders was $99 million, or 96 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $53 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenues fell to $4.70 billion from $4.81 billion. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli)