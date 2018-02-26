FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 26, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Tenet posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as the hospital operator took one-time charges, partly due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

The company recorded a $252 million non-cash charge in the quarter along with additional charges related to write down of assets and employee severance. Net loss attributable to Tenet was $229 million, or $2.27 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $79 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.