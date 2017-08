ALMATY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kazakh upstream venture Tengizchevroil produced 14.6 million tonnes (116 million barrels) of oil in the first half, it said on Monday, up from 14.4 million tonnes (114.8 million barrels) a year earlier.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, the Central Asian nation's biggest oil producer. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)