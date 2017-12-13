Activist investor Primestone takes stake in Tennant, urges merger with Nilfisk

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Primestone Capital has asked U.S. cleaning equipment company Tennant and Danish peer Nilfisk to consider merging after building up a holding of 5 percent in both firms.

“Primestone Capital owns more than 5 percent of both Tennant and Nilfisk and believes a combination of the two will generate extraordinary returns for shareholders,” said the London-based activist firm in a presentation filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Nilfisk and Tennant were not immediately available to comment.