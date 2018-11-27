Property developer, pipeline company square off on ‘just compensation’ in 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court will hear argument Wednesday in a case that tests whether state or federal law governs the amount of “just compensation” an interstate pipeline company must pay when it takes land by eminent domain.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will address that question in a dispute between property developer King Arthur Estates LP, which is seeking about $3 million in damages under Pennsylvania law, above and beyond the decrease in property value available under federal law, and Kinder Morgan’s Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co, which claims that federal law bars such damages.

