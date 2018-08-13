FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 13, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TenneT, EIB close 100 mln euro hybrid bond for NordLink power interconnector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* The European Investment Bank (EIB) and electricity grid operator TenneT have closed the issuance a 100 million euro ($114 million) hybrid bond to support the construction of the NordLink interconnector between Norway and Germany, TenneT IPO-TTH.AS said on Monday

* The NordLink interconnector is being developed by the Norway’s Statnett and DC Nordseekabel, each with 50 percent ownership. DC Nordseekabel is equally owned by TenneT and the German bank KfW

* The NordLink will be the first high voltage cable directly connecting the German and Norwegian electricity markets and will have a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (GW) ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.