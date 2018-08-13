TenneT, EIB close 100 mln euro hybrid bond for NordLink power interconnector

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* The European Investment Bank (EIB) and electricity grid operator TenneT have closed the issuance a 100 million euro ($114 million) hybrid bond to support the construction of the NordLink interconnector between Norway and Germany, TenneT IPO-TTH.AS said on Monday

* The NordLink interconnector is being developed by the Norway’s Statnett and DC Nordseekabel, each with 50 percent ownership. DC Nordseekabel is equally owned by TenneT and the German bank KfW

* The NordLink will be the first high voltage cable directly connecting the German and Norwegian electricity markets and will have a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (GW) ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)