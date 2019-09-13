Dutch government in talks with Germany over TenneT stake -letter

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday said it is holding talks with the German government on the possibility of buying a stake in grid operator TenneT as it considers the company’s funding needs.

In a letter to parliament, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said he was considering a sale or partial sale of the company, currently 100-pct owned by the Dutch state “to a private party or a cooperation with the German state.”

“In connection with this talks are being held with, among others, the German government,” he said.

Earlier on Friday the Dutch government announced TenneT needs 4.75 billion euros in fresh capital, much of it to fund German grid investments. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese)