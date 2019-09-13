Company News
September 13, 2019 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch government explores possible sale of TenneT grid company

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch government is exploring strategic options including a possible sale of the German-Dutch grid company TenneT, which it owns in its entirety, it said on Friday.

In a statement, the government said TenneT needs up to 4.75 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in fresh capital to fund a 35 billion euro investment program through 2028.

Options include selling a partial or whole stake in TenneT to private investors, bringing in the German government as a stakeholder, or the government injecting the money itself.

Reuters reported on Sept. 9 that the Dutch government was exploring options to recapitalize TenneT including a partial stake sale.. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

