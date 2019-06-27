ATP roundup: Querrey pulls off second upset in two days

After upsetting fourth-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia a day earlier, American Sam Querrey defeated fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne, England, to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Tennis - ATP 250 - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain - June 27, 2019 Sam Querrey of the U.S. in action during his quarter final match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Querrey will battle Italian Thomas Fabbiano in the semifinals. Fabbiano beat France’s Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

No. 3 seed Kyle Edmund, the highest seed remaining in the event, overcame a poor first round to defeat fellow British player Daniel Evans 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

He will face American Taylor Fritz, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 7-6 (5), for a spot in Saturday’s final.

Turkish Airlines Open Antalya

A battle of two of the tournament’s top five seeds was cut short as No. 5 seed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina retired due to a stomach issue in the second set, giving No. 3 seed Jordan Thompson a 7-5, 1-0 win in the quarterfinals.

The Australian will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals after the Serbian beat his countryman Viktor Troicki, 6-3, 6-4.

Despite grabbing an early lead, second-seeded Adrian Mannarino was upset by Italian Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

No. 4 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain pulled out a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Australia’s Bernard Tomic, earning a semifinal date with Sonego.

—Field Level Media