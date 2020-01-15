ATP roundup: Rublev rolling along in Adelaide

No. 3 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia continued his perfect start to 2020 with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Sam Querrey on Wednesday at the Adelaide International in Australia.

Rublev won 92 percent of his first-service points (23 of 25) and needed only 55 minutes to cruise into the quarterfinals. He improved to 5-0 this season and has yet to lose a set. He has a 1-1 head-to-head record against his next opponent, Britain’s Daniel Evans.

Canadian No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime also reached the quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (0) win against Australian wild card James Duckworth. Auger-Aliassime hit 10 aces and won 86 percent (32 of 37) of his first-serve points. He’ll next face another Aussie wild card in Alex Bolt.

No. 4 seed Pablo Carrena Busta of Spain converted all three break points in a 6-3, 6-2 win over France’s Jeremy Chardy. His quarterfinal opponent is South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, a 7-6 (5), 6-3 winner against Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

American qualifier Tommy Paul also advanced with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas. He will face Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who knocked out countryman Jaume Munar 7-6 (3), 6-3.

ASB Classic

Forced to play two matches because of the previous day’s rain, 38-year-old Spaniard Feliciano Lopez demonstrated his fitness level with a pair of three-set wins in Auckland, New Zealand.

After completing a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win against compatriot Pablo Andujar, Lopez struck 17 aces during a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 upset against top-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini. The oldest player in the tournament, Lopez will face No. 6 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals. Hurkacz ousted Sweden’s Mikael Ymer 6-2, 7-6 (2).

In other action, Australian John Millman eliminated third-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, and two-time Auckland champion John Isner, seeded No. 4, outlasted defending champ Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (3), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in an all-American clash. No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 7-6 (2) in an all-Canadian contest.

Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund beat Italy’s Andreas Seppi 6-3, 7-6 (4). No. 5 seed Benoit Paire and fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert also moved on to the quarterfinals.

