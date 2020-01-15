WTA roundup: Muguruza reaches Hobart quarterfinals

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2019. Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

No. 2 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain held off Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals of the Hobart Invitational in Australia on Wednesday.

After surviving a rain-interrupted match that lasted two hours and 23 minutes, Muguruza next faces Veronika Kudermetova. The fifth-seeded Russian advanced with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 win over Catherine Cartan “CiCi” Bellis.

The top five seeds all reached the round of eight.

No. 1 Elise Mertens of Belgium crushed Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova 6-1, 6-0 and will face Britain’s Heather Watson. No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated France’s Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-3 and will take on Australia’s Lizette Cabrera. No. 4 Shuai Zhang of China overcame Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, setting up a quarterfinal meeting with Lauren Davis. Davis took out sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Adelaide International

Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska advanced to the quarterfinals in Australia after former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany withdrew due to injury.

The 19-year-old Yastremska was leading 6-3, 2-0 when the ninth-seeded Kerber retired with an injured left hamstring. She will face Croatia’s Donna Vekic, who rallied for a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 win against Greece’s Maria Sakkari. Yastremska is 2-0 in her career against Vekic.

The other quarterfinals pit top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia against No. 8 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, No. 2 seed Simona Halep of Romania vs. No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, and fourth-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic against Danielle Collins.

