ATP roundup: No. 2 Khachanov falls in Rotterdam

Karen Khachanov lost his opening match for the second consecutive week, as the second-seeded Russian and world No. 11 fell 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to 211th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday in the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Khachanov, 22, lost to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Sofia (Bulgaria) Open a week ago after receiving a first-round bye.

Griekspoor, a 22-year-old from the Netherlands, received a wild-card into the Rotterdam event. His only previous ATP Tour win came in the same tournament last year, when he defeated Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka before losing to countryman Robin Haase in the second round.

In other first-round action, top-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan was pushed by France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert before emerging with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win. Fourth-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada topped Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Tenth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada as well as France’s Gael Monfils, the Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych, Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis and Spain’s Fernando Verdasco also produced first-round wins.

Argentina Open

Juan Ignacio Londero, who earned his first career ATP Tour title last week at the Cordoba (Argentina) Open, saw his winning streak end Tuesday in Buenos Aires. The 25-year-old Argentinian lost 6-3, 6-4 to fifth-seeded Joao Sousa of Portugal.

After arriving in Cordoba ranked 112th in the world, Londero mustered five consecutive victories, the first four in straight sets, to claim the championship. His ranking is up to No. 69 this week.

Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer upset seventh-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-3, 7-6 (3). Other first-round winners were Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, Argentina’s Guido Pella and Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar.

New York Open

Christopher Eubanks, a 22-year-old Atlanta native ranked 166th in the world, won a first-round showdown of qualifiers in Uniondale, N.Y., topping Spain’s Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Another American, Reilly Opelka, pulled off an opening-round upset, defeating fifth-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Sixth-seeded American Sam Querrey was scheduled to oppose South Africa’s Lloyd Harris on Tuesday night.

American Ryan Harrison topped Canadian Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4, and Taiwanese-American Jason Jung beat India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez got past Australian Alexei Popyrin, a lucky loser from qualifying, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

