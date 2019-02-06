ATP roundup: Wild card KOs Jarry in Cordoba

Argentinian wild-card entrant Juan Ignacio Londero recorded the first main-draw ATP Tour win of his career Tuesday, upsetting fifth-seeded Chilean Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open.

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2019. France's Gael Monfils in action during the match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Londero, 25, is ranked 125th in the world. He plays mostly on the second-tier Challenger circuit. Jarry, 23, is rated 41st in the world.

The only two service breaks of the match were recorded by Londero in the first set. He saved all five break points he faced.

In an all-Argentinian matchup, Federico Delbonis pulled out a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Leonardo Mayer.

Other first-round winners in Cordoba included Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas, Italy’s Alessandro Giannessi and Spain’s Jaume Munar, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Roberto Carballes Baena.

Sofia Open

Seventh-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia’s Viktor Troicki in first-round action at Sofia, Bulgaria.

Monfils survived inconsistent serving that saw him put just 51 percent of his first serves in play while offsetting nine aces with eight double faults. Troicki, however, struggled in key moments, losing both break points on his serve and failing in four break attempts on Monfils’ serve.

Fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia stumbled in his opener, losing 7-6 (7), 7-5 to German qualifier Daniel Brands. Also advancing to the second round were Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, the Netherlands’ Robin Haase and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff and Yannick Maden.

Open Sud de France

Seventh-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert and eighth-seeded Benoit Paire, both of France, captured first-round wins at Montpellier, France.

Herbert routed American Denis Kudla 6-2, 6-1, and Paire got past Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-3.

Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis, the Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych, Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic and France’s Antoine Hoang also recorded wins.

—Field Level Media