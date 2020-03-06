WTA roundup: Kenin reaches Lyon quarterfinals

Top-seeded Sofia Kenin survived a three-set test but second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic was eliminated Thursday in second-round action at the Open 6eme Sens in Lyon, France.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Kenin, a 21-year-old from the United States who won the Australian Open in January, rallied past Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4.

Mladenovic, a 26-year-old Frenchwoman, fell to Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-3. Friedsam, ranked 136th in the world, advances to a tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time since last July, when she fell in the quarters at Palermo, Italy.

Also earning second-round wins Thursday were seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia and eighth-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia. Sixth-seeded Jil Teichmann was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury, handing a walkover win to France’s Oceane Dodin.

The quarterfinal matchups are set: Kenin vs. Dodin, third-seeded Caroline Garcia of France vs. fifth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, Kasatkina vs. Camila Giorgi of Italy, and Kuzmova vs. Friedsam.

Abierto GNP Seguros

The top two seeds posted straight-set victories in the second round at Monterrey, Mexico.

No. 1 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Olga Govortsova of Belarus 6-3, 6-4, and No. 2 Johanna Konta of Great Britain defeated Germany’s Tatjana Maria 7-6 (4), 6-3.

The Netherlands’ Arantxa Rus topped the United States’ Lauren Davis 7-5, 6-0, and Russia’s Anastasia Potapova came from behind to defeat Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, Svitolina will face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, Rus will meet sixth-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, Konta will oppose Potapova, and eighth-seeded Yafan Wang of China will match up with ninth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

-Field Level Media