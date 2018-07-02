FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 2, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Tennis-Roger Federer signs sponsorship deal with Fast Retailing's Uniqlo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Tennis star Roger Federer has signed a partnership deal with Fast Retailing Co Ltd’s Uniqlo that will see him represent the Japanese apparel brand beginning with Wimbledon 2018, after wearing the iconic Nike swoosh throughout his career.

Uniqlo said in a statement on Monday that the 20-times Grand Slam champion would represent the brand at all tournaments throughout the year, joining fellow tennis star Kei Nishikori and golfer Adam Scott among its global brand ambassadors. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.