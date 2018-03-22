Japan court rules Tepco liable over Fukushima disaster in 7th case - media

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) -

* The Fukushima district court on Thursday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) was liable for damages worth about 610 million yen ($5.8 million) to 213 evacuees who lost their homes and communities because of the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, Kyodo News reported

* The ruling is the seventh court decision assigning liability to Tepco for similar cases, Kyodo News said

* The Fukushima disaster led to the evacuation of a total of around 160,000 people