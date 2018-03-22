FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Japan court rules Tepco liable over Fukushima disaster in 7th case - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) -

* The Fukushima district court on Thursday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) was liable for damages worth about 610 million yen ($5.8 million) to 213 evacuees who lost their homes and communities because of the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, Kyodo News reported

* The ruling is the seventh court decision assigning liability to Tepco for similar cases, Kyodo News said

* The Fukushima disaster led to the evacuation of a total of around 160,000 people

$1 = 105.86 yen Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue

