TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) -

* The Tokyo district court on Friday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the Japanese government were liable for damages arising from the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, Kyodo News reported

* The ruling is the fourth court decision assigning liability to both Tepco and the government for the disaster that led to the evacuation of around 160,000 people (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)