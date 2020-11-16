Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Gold miner Endeavour agrees to acquire Teranga

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - West Africa focused gold miners Endeavour Mining and Teranga Gold have agreed a deal to create a top ten gold producer, the companies announced on Monday, a week after announcing they were in talks.

Under the deal, Endeavour will acquire all Teranga’s shares and existing shareholders will end up with 66% of the combined entity, with Teranga shareholders holding the remaining 34%.

The combined entity will seek a second listing on the London Stock Exchange, the companies said.

Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up