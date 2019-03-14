Tereos says CFO and Agricultural Director leaving Brazil unit

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Agricultural Director of Tereos Sugar and Energy Brazil are leaving the company, a spokesman for French parent Tereos said on Thursday, a day after it announced the departure of the group’s CFO.

He declined to say when CFO Jairo Carolinski and Agriculture Director Jaime Jose Stupiello would be leaving the Brazilian unit or give a reason for their departure.

The head of Tereos’ operations in Brazil, Jacyr Costa Filho, declined to comment.

Tereos said on Wednesday had reshuffled its management team, including the hiring of a new group CFO and a new head of trade and marketing activities.