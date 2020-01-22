RPT-MOVES-Tereos Commodities sugar unit director is leaving -sources

(Repeats with no change to text)

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Alex Leite, executive director of French sugar group Tereos’ sugar trading division, is leaving the company, two sources said on Tuesday.

Tereos was not immediately available to comment.

Leite had been appointed in the role in April of last year as part of a global reorganization at the French group to weather an industry-wide slump.

Tereos had then said that Leite’s role was to provide overall leadership at trading division Tereos Commodities Sugar.