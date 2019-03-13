Sugar group Tereos names new CFO, head of commodities trading

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - French sugar group Tereos said on Wednesday it had appointed Stephanie Billet as its new chief financial officer, starting on June 1, as part of a strategy to adapt to a change in the European sugar industry.

She will replace Olivier Casanova who is leaving the group, Tereos said in a statement.

Tereos also said it had hired Philippe Huet to become head of trade, marketing activities and chief of trading branch Tereos Commodities, replacing Alexandre Luneau.

Huet was previously Executive Vice-President for Europe at Cofco International after spending over 20 years at Cargill.

Luneau will remain at Tereos to focus on market and product strategy ahead of the group’s planned capital increase, it said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)