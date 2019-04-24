France's Tereos appoints new execs amid industry-wide sugar slump

PARIS/SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - French sugar processing group Tereos has appointed Alex Leite, its head of international business development and M&A, as executive director of its sugar trading division as part of a global reorganization to weather an industry-wide slump.

According to a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, Leite will provide overall leadership at trading division Tereos Commodities Sugar and will report directly to Philippe Huet, who was recently named head of trade, marketing activities and chief of trading branch Tereos Commodities. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and José Roberto Gomes in São Paulo; Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Tom Brown)