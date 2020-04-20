Brazil grains producer Terra Santa may sell land to reduce debt

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian grains producer Terra Santa Agro SA is considering selling part of its land to reduce debt, Chief Executive Officer Jose Humberto Teodoro Junior said on Monday.

Terra Santa has noticed higher demand for land acquisitions by farmers, and may seize the opportunity to increase its liquidity, the CEO said in an interview with Reuters. But Terra Santa aims to sell the land and immediately rent it to keep its production levels.

Terra Santa’s CEO said the devaluation of the local real currency against the dollar made Brazilian corn and soy producers more competitive than their U.S. rivals. The U.S. currency reached an all time high on Monday, of 5.31 reais per dollar.

Terra Santa aims to keep areas reserved for soy and corn and increase the cotton areas, where profitability is higher. The company expects to sell up to 75% of its corn and soy 2020-21 crops over the next weeks, Teodoro Junior added. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)