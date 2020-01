(Corrects headline to say “valuing it at” $4 bln, not “for”)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners said on Monday it had offered to acquire the remaining 38% stake in TerraForm Power Inc it does not already own, in a deal that values the electricity utility at $3.93 billion.

Brookfield Renewable, which currently holds 62% stake in TerraForm Power, said it will pay $17.31 per Class A share. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)