(Corrects currency in headline and paragraph 1 to Canadian dollars from U.S. dollars)

March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian oilfield services provider Secure Energy Services Inc said on Tuesday it would merge with waste management service firm Tervita Corp in a deal that values the combined company at C$2.3 billion ($1.83 billion). ($1 = 1.2601 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)