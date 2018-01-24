FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 8:40 AM / in 24 minutes

Ulster Bank CEO Mallon leaving to head Tesco Bank -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ulster Bank CEO Gerry Mallon has resigned from the lender, owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , to join Tesco Bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The current chief executive of Tesco Bank, Benny Higgins, is due to retire in February. The bank is owned by Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco.

Ulster Bank confirmed Mallon’s departure in a statement. A spokesman for Tesco Bank declined to comment.

Reporting by Lawrence White and Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
