December 24, 2019 / 9:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Forced prison labour allegations untrue, China Tesco supplier says

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Allegations that a Chinese printing firm which supplies British supermarket giant Tesco uses forced foreigner prison labour are “completely fabricated”, Chinese state television on Tuesday cited the factory’s manger as saying.

Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a media report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour.

