Former Tesco directors to face second fraud trial - SFO

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Three former senior Tesco executives will face a London jury for a second time over an accounting scandal after their first trial was abandoned last month shortly before the jury was due to consider its verdict.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which is prosecuting the case, said on Friday the precise date for the retrial of former finance director Carl Rogberg, Christopher Bush, an ex-managing director of Tesco UK and John Scouler, former UK food commercial director, would be set in due course. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn)