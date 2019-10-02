Tesco CEO Lewis says not leaving for another job

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis said he is not leaving Britain’s biggest retailer for another job.

“I’m not discussing any options with anybody,” said Lewis after Tesco announced he would leave the group next summer after six years at the helm.

“From the middle of next year I intend to take some proper time out with my family, re-charge the batteries and then think about what might come next,” he told reporters.

“My decision to step down as group CEO is a personal one, I believe that the tenure of a CEO should be a finite one and now is the right time for me to pass on the baton,” he said.