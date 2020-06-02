Tesco finance chief Alan Stewart to retire in April 2021

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco said on Tuesday its chief financial officer Alan Stewart has decided to retire on April 30 next year.

Stewart joined Tesco in 2014 shortly after an accounting scandal had been exposed and played a key part in its successful turnaround.

Tesco, whose CEO Dave Lewis is due to leave in October and be replaced by Ken Murphy, said it will now conduct a thorough search both internally and externally to identify a successor.