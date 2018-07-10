Tesco names product officer Tarry as new UK boss after Wilson illness

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco said its UK and Ireland boss Charles Wilson would be replaced by group chief product officer Jason Tarry after Wilson was diagnosed with cancer.

Wilson, the former CEO of wholesaler Booker which Tesco acquired in a deal that completed in March, will focus on leading the Booker business and continue to report to CEO Dave Lewis.

The changes come after Wilson was diagnosed with throat cancer in April. Tesco said in a statement on Tuesday that he has been responding well to radiotherapy and that the signs were that the treatment has been successful. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)