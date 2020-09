LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco said on Monday executive director Charles Wilson, who leads its Booker wholesale business, will retire in February 2021.

Wilson was CEO of Booker when it was acquired by Tesco for nearly 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) in 2018.

Wilson, who is in remission from throat cancer, said he would not be selling any Tesco shares for the next few years.