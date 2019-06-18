Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 18, 2019 / 9:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Tesco sees opportunities for further margin improvement

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, sees opportunities to raise its margins beyond the end of its current recovery plan, it said on Tuesday.

In April the group reported a 34% rise in full-year operating profit and said it had met or was about to meet the vast majority of its turnaround goals - including a key margin target of earning between 3.5 and 4 pence of operating profit for every pound customers spend by the end of its 2019-20 financial year.

In a slide published on its website as part of its Capital Markets Day, Tesco said: “We have the further cost reduction and mix opportunities that allow us to offset inflation, improve our customer offer and/or increase margin.”

Tesco also said it would be able to enhance cash growth ahead of profit. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below