FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2018 / 7:12 AM / in 3 hours

Tesco reports 1.9 percent rise in Christmas like-for-like sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tesco reported a 1.9 percent rise in like-for-like sales in its home market for the Christmas period, falling short of market forecasts after strong growth in fresh food was offset by lower demand for general merchandise.

Analysts had forecast a rise of 2.4-3.2 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 6 at Britain’s biggest retailer.

Tesco said on Thursday it was confident in its outlook for the full year and was firmly on track to deliver its medium-term ambitions. ​ (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.