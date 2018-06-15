Tesco's UK sales growth slows slightly

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said underlying sales in its home market rose in the first quarter, though at a slightly slower pace than before, partly reflecting adverse weather at the start of the period.

Tesco, which in March completed the 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) purchase of wholesaler Booker, said on Friday UK like-for-like sales rose 2.1 percent in the 13 weeks to May 26, its fiscal first quarter.

That was a tenth straight quarter of growth and compared to analysts’ forecasts in a range of up 1.7 percent to 2.5 percent and growth of 2.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Total group like-for-like sales rose 1.8 percent.

Tesco said its growth plans were on track and it was delighted with initial progress at Booker. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)