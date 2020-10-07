New Tesco CEO happy with strategy and direction of business

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ken Murphy, the new chief executive of Tesco, said on Wednesday he was happy with the British retailer’s strategy and direction after it reported first-half results.

“I think you can take it that I’m really happy with the strategy and direction of the company, unless you actually see it changing in the stores,” he told reporters.

“As far as I’m concerned, my job is to maintain momentum in the business and keep us focused on delivering a brilliant Christmas.” (Reporting by James Davey, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)