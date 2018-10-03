Tesco CEO: We are focused on Poland turnaround

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Tesco said he was focused on improving operations in Poland - its only unprofitable market - after the group missed market expectations for first-half profit earlier on Wednesday.

Alluding to whether Tesco could leave Poland, Chief Executive Dave Lewis said if the retailer could not make the operation profitable, it would have to find a company that thought it could in order to do any kind of deal.

“It takes other parties to play in that space,” he said.

“As we sit now we’ve got an improvement plan and that’s what we’re focused on.”