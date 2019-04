LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Tesco reported a better-than-expected 34 percent rise in full-year operating profit to 2.2 billion pounds ($2.87 billion), cementing the recovery of Britain’s biggest supermarket by CEO Dave Lewis.

“After four years we have met or are about to meet the vast majority of our turnaround goals,” he said on Wednesday. “I’m very confident that we will complete the journey in 2019/20.”