LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Wednesday beat its guidance by reporting total retail operating profit before exceptionals of 1.99 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) after seeing “exceptionally strong” sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

