John Kingman to be appointed Tesco Bank chair - Sky News

Oct 5 (Reuters) - John Kingman, who oversaw Britain’s bailout of its banks in the financial crisis and then led the body responsible for the shareholdings, is being lined up as the chairman of the financial services arm of Tesco Plc, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Kingman will be appointed to the board of Tesco's banking arm later in October as a non-executive director, according to Sky News bit.ly/2AMb8cG.

He will replace Graham Pimlott as chairman after Tesco Bank receives formal approval from watchdogs, the report added.

A Tesco Bank spokesman declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)