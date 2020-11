(Fixes typographical error in headline)

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s antitrust regulator said on Friday that it had approved CP Group’s deal to buy Tesco PLC’s retail stores in Thailand.

The merger was not considered a monopoly, said the Office of Trade Competition Commission (OTCC). It did not disclose further details about the deal. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Martin Petty)