December 9, 2019 / 8:09 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Tesco shares jump on review of Asian business

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Tesco jumped as much as 4.6% in early trading Monday after Britain’s biggest retailer said it was reviewing its remaining Asian businesses, in Thailand and Malaysia, including examining a possible sale.

Tesco said on Sunday the review commenced following “inbound interest” in the businesses that generate about 8% of Tesco’s total annual revenue and 10% of its profit.

The stock was up 10.1 pence at 242 pence at 0804 GMT.

Analysts at Bernstein valued the Asian business at 6.5 billion pounds to 7.2 billion pounds ($8.3 billion to $9.24 billion). (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

