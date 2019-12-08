Tesco reviewing Thailand and Malaysia businesses for possible sale

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket chain Tesco said on Sunday it had started a review of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including looking at a possible sale.

It said in a statement that “following inbound interest, it has commenced a review of the strategic options for its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including an evaluation of a possible sale of these businesses.”

“The evaluation of strategic options is at an early stage, no decisions concerning the future of Tesco Thailand or Malaysia have been taken, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be concluded. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate,” it said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Edmund Blair)